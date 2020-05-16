PADUCAH — Restaurants will soon reopen in Kentucky.
Across the country, some are adding a surcharge to help recoup the major losses they have taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Paducah, one restaurant owner said, just like a coin, there are two sides to a story.
Shandies co-owner Carla Lawrence said her Paducah restaurant is planning to reopen to the public next Friday. The restaurant is at 202 Broadway St.
"Everybody's just trying to survive and keep their head above water," said Lawrence.
When you head over, you may notice a few entrees missing from the menu. Lawrence said that's because they may have a few challenges getting some items.
"We hand-cut our steaks here, so getting whole tenderloins and rib-eyes in, that's going to be, some days we might be able to get it," said Lawrence. "It might be a good price, but if it's going to be double, we don't want to pass that on, nor can we absorb it right now, because of all the loss that we've had."
Restaurants nationwide were hit hard because of closures and restrictions aimed at slowing the virus' spread, forcing some to add a surcharge to receipts and others to increase the prices of menu items.
Lawrence said COVID-19 has hit everyone, so the last thing she wants to do is take advantage of that.
"We don't want to price gouge. We don't want to. You know, we're trying to come up with creative ideas to offer people," said Lawrence. "It may end up being that they're trying something different that they've never tried before."
The restaurant co-owner will not increase costs, but she asks the community to be patient with business owners who do.
"Some of us have got, you know, higher costs of, you know, of keeping our buildings open and running," said Lawrence, "So, you know, if that's what they've got to do, then that's what they've go to do."
Lawrence asked that customers be patient when businesses reopen.
She said things will be different, but not for long.
Restaurants in Kentucky will be allowed to reopen next Friday at a 33% capacity.
They must also follow strict guidelines from the governor.