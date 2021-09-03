WEST KENTUCKY — Some schools are opting for nontraditional instruction days as we see an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Crittenden County Public Schools said seven to eight of the district’s staff members are either active COVID-19 cases or quarantined because of possible exposure.
Paducah Public Schools says 1.5% of its student population and less than 1% of its staff has COVID.
The school districts are approaching the Labor Day weekend differently.
Mayfield Independent Schools has 67 active student cases and nine active employee cases.
The district has 108 students in quarantine from school contacts, and 84 students are in quarantine because of household and community contacts.
Mayfield Independent will use NTI days for next Tuesday and Wednesday, with students returning on Sept. 9.
Each district is hoping COVID cases in Kentucky drop.
Crittenden County Schools Director of Human Resources and Public Relations Tiffany Blazina said the district is closing its doors to students for two weeks.
"We did decide to go remote this week and then also next week after the Labor Day holiday to give it enough time, " said Blazina. "We do not feel that just taking a day or two and extending a long weekend would be enough time to really get our staff and students well, and allow time for quarantines to be over and time to keep everyone separated. That's why we went with a little bit longer time period."
Crittenden County will return to in-person classes on Sept. 13, closely monitoring the district’s case numbers.
Mayfield Independent Schools Superintendent Joe Henderson said Graves County has the 11th highest incidence rate in the state.
His district is using two NTI days with students returning next Thursday, giving them a five-day break.
"Hybrid is really not an option for us right now based on what the legislators passed last spring. We only have a total of up to 10 NTI days that we can use," said Henderson. "So that's why we're going to be very careful, using them strategically, and to be able to stretch those out as far as we can."
Graves County Schools Superintendent Matthew Madding shared his thoughts in a text message.
"We plan to stay open and continue to employ all of our mitigation strategies," Manning writes. "We have seen that things can change on a moment by moment basis, but as for now, this is what we intend to do."
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said his district is seeing a higher number of students quarantined, but has no staff in quarantine right now.
Districts say they are waiting to see what decisions legislators will make to aid their schools at this time.
Schools are still cleaning thoroughly to help protect everyone.
School leaders remind parents, staff and students to follow CDC guidelines, like wearing masks in public places, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
They say it will help them reduce the number of cases and avoid interruptions like this.
McCracken County Schools and Marshall County Schools did not respond to our request to share their plans following Labor Day weekend.