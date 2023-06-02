PADUCAH — Hot days like the ones we are expecting this weekend can be fun, but can also turn dangerous in an instant. This time of year, heat exhaustion is a serious concern.
Infants, children ages 4 to 6 and adults 65 and older are at the highest risk for heat exhaustion. Kids are more likely to keep playing in the heat and not stop to rest.
Adults are likely to forget to hydrate and then rehydrate.
Friday was a shady morning at Noble Park. Amanda Phillips, her three kids and friends were enjoying the park — in the shade.
"My kids are able to cool off without it getting too crazy hot," said Phillips.
She said when it's this hot she makes her kids take a break every 20 minutes. They may not want to stop playing, but at least a sip of water will help avoid dehydration.
"We definitely always bring big bottles of water and take breaks in the shade to make sure they don't get too hot, ‘cause kids do end up in the emergency department for things like this," Phillips said.
She's right on track with Baptist Health Paducah Emergency Department Director Rebekha Rust.
Rust said it’s important to take breaks before it's too late.
"It is just one step before heat stroke. Your warning signs or symptoms are going to be profuse sweating, a headache, maybe some dizziness, nausea, potentially vomiting," said Rust.
Rust said sticking to water and sports drinks is best. When temperatures rise, your body is sweating out a lot of salts. She said it's best to avoid alcohol and sugary drinks when it's this hot.
"Staying inside in a cool environment is probably the best and safest thing to do, but if you have to be outside, just make sure you're taking all the precautions and staying cool," said Rust.
Signs of heat exhaustion can include: headache, nausea, dizziness, heavy sweating and thirst.
Pets are another vulnerable group to think about. Make sure they are not in the direct sun, and make sure they also stay hydrated.