PADUCAH — Higher food costs have hit you at the grocery store, and they've hit local businesses hard too.
Customers may be enjoying menu items that are more expensive than usual.
At Branch Out in Paducah, owners said the inflation that's impacting the country has been a shock for their store.
They have to raise prices on some dishes because of that.
"Cause if you see those invoices coming in and prices going up, it does get scary," Branch Out co-owner Daniel Dodd said. "You know, it's like what's it going to be like in six months? But you just try to reign it in and be like, alright, let me just try to handle this for right now for these two weeks and then we'll hit it again in two more weeks."
Right now, Branch Out owners are taking things slowly when it comes to planning ahead.
As a vegan restaurant, the business doesn't have as many options when it comes to ingredient substitutions.
They have to get very specific with what and who they buy their ingredients from.
"We've been having issues getting the product that we need, so the price has gone up," said Dodd. "Luckily, a lot of produce, we haven't noticed that big of an inflation, but anything that's packaged or manufactured has gone up 30%, 40%."
Whether it’s ingredients, packaging or even supply chain issues, business owners said they hope for the best as inflation impacts the country and the local community.
At Cass and Co. in Paducah, inflation has impacted even the cupcakes.
Ingredients like sugar have more than doubled in price, and they've had to adjust.
"We've raised our prices a little," Cass and Co. owner Cathy Schneeman said. "You know, I was hoping it would go down once all of this was over, and I'm helping. I'm thinking positive. This is going to end soon and prices will come down. We've raised our prices just a little but just enough to kind of cover some of the cost but it doesn't cover all the cost."
Local stores hope things get better soon with the inflation.
We also spoke to Artisan Kitchen in Paducah.
They said inflation has impacted items across the board - from paper products to meat.
Owners at Cass and Co. said sugar has gone from around $16 for a 50 pound bag to about $40 because of inflation.