HOPKINSVILLE, KY — Circuit Court Judge Jamie Jameson's misconduct hearing continued for its fourth and final day on Thursday. The Judicial Conduct Commission is in deliberation, and hasn't yet reached a verdict.
It was all about tying up loose ends.
The final day of Jameson's misconduct hearing was focused on clarification, calling back to things other witnesses in earlier days had mentioned.
In an emotional testimony, Jameson's wife, Jenny Jameson, talked about a previously mentioned Facebook post saying people can, “be sued for stating facts that are not true.”
Jenny Jameson was asked if her goal was to intimidate witnesses ahead of the hearing. She said she was defending her family.
“Tired of the way we're being treated from the public who don't know the truth except what the little bit the media puts out there and what other people are saying, because they are ignorant about what's going on,” she said.
The judge's wife said the motivation behind the allegations was all political.
“Because other people want to try to get a higher up. They want to try and tear him down so they can make themselves look better for the election,” she said.
Cyndi Heddleston, a staff assistant for the Department of Corrections, testified Thursday.
Responsible for the filing of the Community Corrections Board's grant application, Heddleston said she had seen judges listed as project director on grant applications before.
Calloway County Attorney Bryan Ernstberger also testified about the bids for the ankle monitoring program.
Last to take the stand was Jameson himself.
JCC member Karen Thomas grilled Jameson on his alleged negligence regarding documents surrounding the CCB.
“We've got all this stuff, and you're signing off on these documents that this two-month lawyer is creating. And my question is: Are you looking at any of this stuff you're signing off on?” Thomas asked.
Jameson's attorney, Rick Walters, closed their arguments defending Jameson's motivation for starting the CCB while acknowledging Jameson could've executed things better.
“(Jameson) has that desire to work and do what he ultimately believes is right for the citizens of Marshall and Calloway counties. Again, did he do it perfectly? No he did not,” said Walters.
But Walters said that didn't warrant serious consequences.
JCC attorney Jeffrey Mando closed the commission's argument saying Jameson's actions were an assertion of his power.
“Judge Jameson has to be in control. He had to be in control in terms of what the RFP looked like. 'Make sure Judge Jameson's OK with this, or it ain't going anywhere,' one of the emails said,” said Mando.
He finished his argument saying Jameson should suffer heavy consequences.
Following his statement, the hearing was adjourned, and the JCC members filed out of the room to deliberate.
It is unknown when the verdict will be made public, but the JCC will post that decision to its website.
When that decision is announced, we'll bring you the details online and on air.
Jameson formal proceedings JCC update as of Oct. 10, 2022