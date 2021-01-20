Every Inauguration Day is a historic moment for our country, including today's with Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and minority Vice President. These are the moments future generations will read about in history books or learn about in their classrooms.
After all, providing perspective helps you gain knowledge. That's how Dr. Kevin Elliott, a political science professor at Murray State University is teaching his students, and he's doing it by bringing a unique approach to his virtual classroom.
Elliott says bringing real life experiences and current events to the classroom is how his students learn. When it comes to historic moments like the COVID-19 pandemic, nationwide protests, riots, and now, Inauguration Day, it's important to provide context.
“For democracy to flourish or even for democracy to survive requires us to understand the challenges that were facing,” Elliott said. “This requires us to understand the past, it requires us to understand also, that the challenges we might be seeing are potentially unprecedented, and that we might have to learn not only from our own past, but that we also need to learn from our neighbors and our peers abroad.”
Virtual and in-person classes have just started up at Murray State this week. Elliott says he's excited to get the semester started, especially when there's a lot of history to be taught.