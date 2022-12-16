PADUCAH — More than 900 students were eligible to receive associate degrees, diplomas or certificates at West Kentucky Community and Technical College's commencement on Monday.
Sarah Ladd of Louisville, a '17 alumna, reflected on what advice helped her in the past in her speech to graduation candidates.
"At the risk of being cliche: believe in yourself," Ladd told the WKCTC students. "Find the thing you love, work to get better at it and give yourself some credit for your skills and your talents. You can leave a positive mark on the world. You can find joy and purpose every single morning. You can do anything you decide to do — because you are enough already."
Ladd is a Kentucky journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist who has covered topics ranging from higher education to COVID-19 and health. She currently works at a nonprofit newsroom in Frankfort, covering health and health policy for the state.
Student speaker Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who earned an associate of applied science degree in criminal justice, celebrated her 36th birthday on commencement day.
"Congratulations class of 2022. You are all rock stars in my eyes, and I hope everyone realizes the sacrifices you had to make to put on that gown today," she said.
A Florida native, Freeman enrolled at WKCTC at the beginning of the pandemic after searching for doctors that could treat a chronic pain she lives with each day. She said she found a place where she belongs in Paducah and at WKCTC.
Freeman credited her family, friends and WKCTC instructors for helping her get where she is today.
In her comments to her three children, she said, "One day, you will look at what I have accomplished and use it as justification for where you are in life and motivation in knowing it's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach."
Commencement speakers also included Anton Reece, WKCTC president; Chris Black, chair of Paducah Junior College Inc.'s Board of Trustees; Jay Simmons, chair of WKCTC's Board of Directors; and Lexie Harned, president of WKCTC's student government association.
In addition to the candidates for graduation, more than 40 students received nursing pins during the ceremony.
The college live streamed commencement, and the ceremony will remain on the platforms for future viewing. View it on Facebook or on YouTube.