PADUCAH — Do you know an teacher or school staff member who goes above and beyond for their students? Now through Dec. 2, you can nominate them for an award and scholarship from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.
WKCTC is accepting nominations for the sixth annual Regional Educators Awards and Scholarship Program.
The college says the program honors school faculty and staff members making a difference and shaping the futures of students in pre-kindergarten through high school in west Kentucky.
Nominations are being accepted for the Pre-K through Fifth Grade Distinguished Faculty Award, the Sixth Grade through 12th Grade Distinguished Faculty Award and the Distinguished Administrator Award. Nominations are also being accepted for the Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Support Staff Award and the Cornelia Reece Unsung Hero Administrative Staff Award, both of which recognize staff members who are not faculty or administrators.
Nominations can come from faculty, staff, students and parents. Nominations from nominees' family members will not be accepted, the college says. Nominations must be submitted before 12 p.m. on Dec. 2.
WKCTC says the award winners will be recognized on March 30, 2023.
If you would like to nominate an educator making a difference, click here to go to the online nomination form or use the QR code below.