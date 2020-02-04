PADUCAH — It's not only a chance for hands-on learning. It's a chance to help people who may not otherwise get dental care. West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the University of Louisville are working together to open a dental clinic in the near future.
The clinic will be on the second floor of WKCTC's Anderson Technical Building, where the school's dental assisting students currently train. Six chairs will be used to see patients of all ages. The clinic will accept all forms of insurance, including Medicaid.
"This area has about a 30% Medicaid population. And so, we'll be able to serve those people in our community," said Carrie Hopper, dean of Allied Health and Personal Services at WKCTC and the school's dental assisting program coordinator. "Dental services for our underserved population is very important to overall health. Many of the patients have overall systemic diseases, and the mouth is a portal to many of those diseases. So, having the opportunity to have those patients and serve their needs may help them be able to get other things that they need medically."
Hooper added that the clinic will see uninsured people as well.
"We will be seeing all patients.The University of Louisville will set a sliding scale for people that do not have any type of insurance," said Hopper.
The clinic will provide services that a general dentistry office would offer, including exams, cleanings, fillings, crowns, bridges, extractions, and endodontics procedures like root canals, among others. The staff will refer patients needing more complicated procedures to specialists.
The University of Louisville School of Dentistry is currently doing a nationwide search for a full-time licensed dentist and a full-time office manager to work at the WKCTC clinic, said Hopper. The goal is to have a dentist at the clinic by July. Then, there will be a transitional phase in which the clinic will slowly begin seeing patients, Hopper explained.
By January 2021, fourth-year dental students from UofL will be based at the clinic as well. Hopper said four to six UofL dental students will likely spend between six months to a year working at the clinic and living in Paducah to become embedded in the community. The exact length of the rotation is still being worked out, said Hopper.
WKCTC dental assisting students who are in their second semesters will work with the UofL dental students to see patients.
"I think that's going to be a great benefit of our new clinic is that they're going to be able to teach us. They're not only going to get to teach us. But we're going to get to teach them how to work with dental assistants, which I think is amazing," said Macey Purcell, a dental assisting student at WKCTC.
The dental clinic's hours of operation are still being determined. An official opening date for the public has yet to be announced.
Hopper said WKCTC first began a partnership with UofL in 1999, one that allowed UofL dental students to visit Paducah every month and work with WKCTC dental assisting students to help underserved children.
Hopper said about three years ago, some area hospitals told her about the need for dental services for underserved populations. Since WKCTC already had a relationship with UofL, Hopper called the UofL dean to propose extending the partnership. That was how the idea for this clinic came about.
WKCTC's dental assisting program is celebrating its 40th anniversary.