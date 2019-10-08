PADUCAH — A building on the campus of a local community college will be closed Wednesday due to repair work that is expected to take the whole day.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College says the Anderson Technical Building will be closed Wednesday, Oct. 9.
The school says the closure will allow workers to complete a major water main repair, which is expected to be an all-day project. In a news release, WKCTC says there has not been a water main break, but pipes in the building will be repaired to prevent one.
All services and offices in the building will be closed, including the bookstore. The repairs are being made during fall break, so they will not affect classes.