PADUCAH - West Kentucky Community & Technical College will use $106,580 from the Delta Regional Authority to expand its LPN-RN Accelerated Bridge program.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the awards Thursday morning. The governor's office says the Delta Workforce Grant Program is meant to expand on-the-job training opportunities, create a pipeline for well-trained workers in critical industries and create opportunity for Kentuckians.
THE WKCTC Accelerate Bridge program pairs online coursework with a simulation lab to help students finish the program in as little as one year. Providing well-trained employees through the program also helps offset a nursing shortage.
“WKCTC is the primary source of RNs for the region, and a recent regional hospital survey predicted a sustained need for more graduates to meet workforce needs,” said Dr. Shari Gholson, WKCTC dean of nursing. “The quickest way to get more RNs into the workforce is for LPNs to upskill by becoming RNs through our LPN-to-RN Accelerated Bridge program.”
An additional $150,000 was awarded to the Green River Area Development District (GRADD) for the Hire to Operate (H20) program, which will support the Kentucky Rural Water Associations' Registered Apprenticeship Program. The investments pays for the training of 10 people in Henderson, McLean, Union and Webster counties to help strengthen current and future qualified water/wastewater system specialists.
Both projects were selected as part of a $1.6 million investment in workforce training programs across the Delta Region. More details on DRA’s programs are available at dra.gov.