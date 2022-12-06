PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!"
Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.
"I stand here today because I'm determined, because I didn't let inconveniences become excuses," said Freeman in a statement included in a Tuesday release about the event.
Freeman will be the student speaker at WKCTC's fall commencement ceremony at the Carson Center, which begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The featured speaker of the evening, alumna Sarah Ladd, is a Kentucky journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist who currently covers health and health policy at a nonprofit newsroom in Frankfort.
"Each student has something special inside them, that if cultivated and honored, can add something of beauty to the world," Ladd said in a statement included in the release.
According to the release, over 900 students will be honored during the fall commencement ceremony.