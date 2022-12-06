Jessica Freeman

Jessica "Jae" Freeman is the student speaker at WKCTC's fall commencement on December 12 at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts. 

PADUCAH — "It's never too late to strive for more, and it's never out of reach!"

Those words are from Jessica "Jae" Freeman, who is graduating from West Kentucky Community and Technical College with a 4.0 GPA — after dropping out of high school and getting her GED at age 16.

"I stand here today because I'm determined, because I didn't let inconveniences become excuses," said Freeman in a statement included in a Tuesday release about the event. 

Freeman will be the student speaker at WKCTC's fall commencement ceremony at the Carson Center, which begins at 7 p.m. on Dec. 12. 

The featured speaker of the evening, alumna Sarah Ladd, is a Kentucky journalist and Pulitzer Prize finalist who currently covers health and health policy at a nonprofit newsroom in Frankfort. 

"Each student has something special inside them, that if cultivated and honored, can add something of beauty to the world," Ladd said in a statement included in the release. 

Sarah Ladd

Sarah Ladd, a 2017 alumna of WKCTC, returns to Paducah as the featured speaker for the college's fall commencement on December 12 at the Carson Center for the Performing Arts

According to the release, over 900 students will be honored during the fall commencement ceremony. 