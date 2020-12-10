PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College is honoring its Fall 2020 retirees with a virtual tribute Thursday, Dec. 10.
Usually, the community college honors their fall retirees during an annual holiday luncheon, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused this year's to be virtual.
The tribute will recognize Gail Bachuss, Johanna Zeiler, Dr. Boddy Ann Lee, and John Vos at noon Thursday, Dec. 10 on WKCTC's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
"They bring a combined 91 years of experience and service to the college," said WKCTC President Anton Reece. "On behalf of the many students they have touched throughout their time at West Kentucky, I want to say thank you to them all."
WKCTC says John Vos, of Paducah, retires after serving 31 years at the college. WKCTC says he is an alum of the college and is a computer and information technologies professor and has served as coordinator for the Computer and Information Technologies program. The college says he was the 2002 PJC Award receipt and WKCTC's New Horizon Faculty recipient in 2003. He was also certified by Microsoft for the 20 Years of Service Award as a certified Cisco Academy Instructor in 2019.
The community college says Dr. Bobby Lee, of Murray, is a biology professor and has been at the college for 22 years. WKCTC says Dr. Lee has been the college's Sustainability Project Coordinator for several years and recently was instrumental in the college being named the winner of the Kentucky Association for Environmental Education's 2020 Community Partner Award for Excellence in Environmental Education.
WKCTC says Johanna Zeiler, of Paducah, starting working for the college as a student in 1999 and was hired as an account clerk III the following year. The college says she was a business affairs assistant before being named a senior administrative assistant for Campus Operations in June 2006.
Lastly, Gail Bachuss, of Paducah, was hired as a student affairs officer in Student Services in 2002. The college says she became the TRiO/Student Support Services Program coordinator in 2003 before being named director or TRiO in Nov. 2014.
"It's the love and dedication that our employees bring to their jobs that makes West Kentucky such a special place," Dr. Reece said. "We will certainly miss John, Bobby, Johanna, and Gail for what they have brought to the college and wish them all well."
The college says the campus will close Friday, Dec. 19 for a holiday break and will reopen Jan. 4, with spring classes beginning Jan. 11. For information about spring registration, call 270-534-3435.