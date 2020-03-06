PADUCAH — A local college is taking steps to keep graduates in the region, by aiming to introduce them to more hands-on internships.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is the driver of that initiative.
WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece talked about his plans to grow our economy.
"Growth is critical to the lifeblood of any organization, city and or region," said Reece.
WKCTC business major Kelsey Couch is a Paducah native.
She is in her last year at the college, studying to be an accountant.
Her end-goal is to get a job and stay in Paducah, a choice that varies among 20 to 40-year-olds in the region.
"Being in a different city itself, like you're born and raised in one city and to experience something different maybe," said Couch. "Or maybe there's a more competitive job out there that has better offerings than what we have here."
Regional economist Charles Gascon talked about different areas of the region's economy at Thursday's Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership Breakfast.
"One place of weakness is definitely the population growth, so the region has definitely lost a little. More or less the population growth has been flat," said Gascon. "Lost maybe a little bit of population relative to kind of some of the other counties."
His presentation caught the attention of community leaders like Reece.
Reece said his school has several programs to increase retention of students in the area, but they could do more.
"We really are trying to wrap up more externships and internships for students, which tied back into this business immersion center," said Reece. "I had an opportunity to meet with some of the city leadership and chamber leadership and really talk about the more intentional ways of getting more of our students the opportunity to get first-hand practical experience."
The college president said it is up to leaders across the region to improve growth and employment.
"How do we grow? We grow by increasing and attracting the top talent into the area equally at the same time," said Reece. "You've got to provide those opportunities to retain and maintain that 20 to 40 year old age group, young and diverse."
Couch said she loves where she is, but if the city wants to keep young people, they have to do more.
"Be competitive. A lot of people, I feel, around the 20 and 40 age, they're not looking for how much you're going to pay so much as how you're going to treat your employees," said Couch.
The college hopes to partner with local businesses and government agencies to create more internship opportunities.