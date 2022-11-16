PADUCAH — Carla Hildebrand and Erin Langan from the Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site lead a discussion at West Kentucky Community and Technical College on Wednesday to commemorate Native American Heritage Month.
The goal of the event was to discuss the importance of Native American artifacts and history and how they benefit the western Kentucky area.
According to the Kentucky State Parks website, a Native American village occupied the site from about 1100 AD to 1350 AD. Here, people of the Mississippian Culture built homes around a central plaza, overlooking the Mississippi River, Hildebrand says.
They also built large earthen mounds, where the Native History Association says they would have conducted political and religious affairs. According to the AHA, the mounds were often pyramid-shaped, but could be conical, and could be up to 100 feet high!
Wickliffe Mounds visitors can view three mounds in person: the Ceremonial Mound, the Chief's Mound, and the Burial Mound. They can also visit the museum — an excavated archeological site — learn about the Mississippian tools, pottery, fibers, arts, and other technology.
The Wickliffe Mounds State Historical Site is a registered archeological site on the National Register of Historic Places, and is an official Kentucky Archaeological Landmark.
Click the PDF below to learn more about the history of this site.