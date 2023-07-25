PADUCAH — The West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering different ways to help incoming students enroll for the fall 2023 semester. They will be holding extended hours and the admissions team will be visiting local communities.
The WKCTC admissions, advising, records, and financial aid departments as well as the business offices and the bookstore will be open for extended hours from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Thursday, August 7-10.
WKCTC will also be going on what they call an Admissions Roadshow. They will be visiting local communities where potential students can ask questions and talk to advisors about academic programs, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.
The Admissions Roadshow will take place from July 31 to August 5 at multiple locations around the community.
- July 31, Graves County High School, 4-7p.m.
- August 1, Marshall County High School, 4-7p.m.
- August 3, Murray / Calloway County Area Technology Center, 4-7 p.m.
- August 5, Kentucky Oaks Mall, 12-5 p.m.
The admissions director, Trent Johnson, says “There is still time for students to enroll, and we want to help them join the WKCTC family.”