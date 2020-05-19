PADUCAH — From the cancellation of in-person classes to added stress and uncertainty, the COVID-19 pandemic has created plenty of hurdles for area students so far. A local community college is hoping to help students with live, online question and answer sessions.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College has announced it will hold live panels online twice a week to answer questions from current and prospective students.
On Thursday, a Q&A session is scheduled to answer questions from parents. In a news release, WKCTC says that panel will include K-12 Partnerships and Community Scholarship Program Director Lisa Stephenson, Admissions Director Trent Johnson and West Kentucky College Academy Director Lorry Beth Wilson.
After this Thursday's discussion, WKCTC plans to hold Q&A sessions at 3 p.m. each Monday and Thursday through July 9. The sessions will be held on the college's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
WKCTC says it previously held panel discussions on summer classes and enrollment on May 14 and the benefits of attending the college on May 18. The recordings of those panel events can still be viewed on the school's Facebook and YouTube pages.
The college says future topics include Financial Aid 101 and Work Ready Scholarship, GED and GED Plus, Student Support and Engagement and Getting Started at WKCTC, and Getting Back to the Workforce. A panel discussion will not be held on Memorial Day, but the series will return on Thursday, May 28.
Registration is underway for WKCTC's summer and fall classes. Those with questions about class registration can call the WKCTC Advising Center at 270-534-3216 or email wkctcadvising@kctcs.edu.