PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College has moved to online learning in response to concerns about the novel coronavirus.
The community college announced Wednesday that it will provide online learning, rather than in-person instruction, through March 27. Additionally, all lab classes are postponed through March 27, according to a WKCTC news release.
The release says WKCTC students are receiving instruction through email and online discussion boards, videos and audio files. All Kentucky Community and Technical College System campuses are moving to online classes.
The Paducah community college says only staff members who have been designated as "necessary staff" will report to campus. All other WKCTC employees will work from home through March 27.
Before March 27, the college and the KCTCS will decide whether to allow regular instruction to resume by that date or to extend online-only instruction.
The release says while restricted access to the campus is in place, WKCTC will continue thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing campus buildings.
Other measures to protect against COVID-19 at WKCTC include:
— All nursing and allied health clinicals are on hold. When those clinicals will resume will be reevaluated next week.
— Student services are being offered virtually or in a limited capacity on campus.
— Travel has been halted for staff.
— Activities at the WKCTC Assessment Testing Center and Emerging Technology center are suspended.
WKCTC has a webpage where you can find the latest information on the college's COVID-19 response. Click here to visit that site.