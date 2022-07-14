PADUCAH — If you're 55 or older and you loves to learn, West Kentucky Community and Technical College has a program that may interest you.
The Seniors Learning for Fun fall program kicks off Aug. 11 at WKCTC.
The program offers lessons on topics including nonprofit organizations that help elderly adults stay in their homes as long as possible; a discussion on the Dec. 10 tornado with a National Weather Service meteorologist; an amateur ham radio class; a presentation on World War II and the attack on Pear Harbor; and a tour of Paducah's floodwall murals, the innovation hub and more.
Registration is $30, and WKCTC encourages those who are interested to register early.
As part of the program, a holiday celebration and fellowship event will be held on Dec. 6 at WKCTC's Emerging Technology Center. That event is an additional $15, and will include food, music and special guests, the college says.
In a news release about the program, WKCTC says participants can register in the Emerging Technology Center, Room 146. Participants can also mail checks to WKCTC Workforce Solutions, P.O. Box 7380, Paducah, KY 42002-7380. Call 270-534-3335 for more information.