PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College is partnering with Paducah's Cora Creative Studio to highlight local Black artists, entertainers, and entrepreneurs with a weekend of entertainment and small-business vendors.
The school and the studio are partnering to host a Creative Culture Weekend June 16-17 at WKCTC.
In a news release about the event, Juneteenth Creative Culture Weekend Coordinator Cora Sims explained the importance of making space for events like this.
"By creating a space where individuals from diverse backgrounds can come together, we cultivate understanding, inspire collaboration, and promote positive change," she explained.
The news release says the weekend will kick off with a performance beginning at 7 p.m. in the Clemen's Fine Arts Center.
Two Paducah singers — Jaelon Harris and Tineka Fitzgerald — will perform at a Groove Cypher event, hosted by J. Skrilla.
Harris is described in the release as having a powerful voice and engaging stage presence, while Fitzgerald is described as having a smooth, soulful style.
Sims said attendees should prepare themselves for a night of rhythm and soulful sounds.
Tickets for the show are $15 and can be purchased here.
Two events are being hosted on Saturday at the Emergency Technology Center, in room 109.
First, the creative culture of Paducah's Black community will be on display during the Creative Culture Market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
There, vendors and local boutiques will have the opportunity to show-off their products and services. There will also be giant games, face painting, and food vendors on site.
In her post about the market, Sims invites the community to "indulge your senses in a vibrant marketplace where creativity and culture collide."
Later, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Jaelon Harris will be back again to emcee the Creative Culture Fashion Show.
Local boutiques and designers will showcase their fashion collections, with models of "all ages, sizes, and backgrounds."
In a social media post about the event, Sims explained participation in the fashion show was only open to designers and boutique owners, unlike the market — where any vendor can participate.
"Our community has been under represented in these areas for years and we want you to know we are here and welcome support from all," she explained.
Admission to the fashion show is $5 and tickets can be purchased here.
For more from Black owned businesses in Paducah, check out the Black Owned Businesses of Paducah Facebook page.
