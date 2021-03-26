PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Anton Reece is one of three finalists in the running to be the next Kentucky Community and Technical College System president.
Reece has served as president of WKCTC in Paducah since 2016.
He and the other two candidates — KCTCS interim president Paul Czarapata and Casey Sacks, the deputy assistant secretary for community colleges at the U.S. Department of Education — will participate in a virtual forums April 20.
Reece will speak at 9 a.m. CT, followed by Sacks at 11:30 a.m. and Czarapata at 2 p.m. Visit the KCTCS YouTube page on April 20 to watch the forums.
The candidates will be then interviewed by the board on April 21 during a closed session. The community college system plans to announce the new president on April 21 as well.