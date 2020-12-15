PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College has received a $15 million donation from novelist, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.
WKCTC says Scott made the historic donation to the college's foundation. WKCTC President Anton Reece announced the donation amount during the news conference at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Center in the Clemens Fine Arts Building.
Scott, who is the 18th richest person in the world according to Bloomberg Wealth, has been making donations at "an unprecedented pace" this year. Her donations this year are nearing $6 billion, Bloomberg Wealth reports, with beneficiaries including more than 30 colleges and universities, more than 40 food banks and dozens local-level affiliates of Goodwill Industries International. More than $4 billion of that total was donated in just the past four months.
Scott is the ex-wife of Amazon CEP Jeff Bezos. When the two divorced in 2019, Bezos transferred 25% of his company stake to Scott. She is part of the Giving Pledge, which was crated in 2010 by billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates and Warren Buffett. Billionaires who take the pledge publicly commit to give a majority of their wealth to philanthropy.
Writing about why she decided to accelerate her giving this year, Scott said: "This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling. Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty. Meanwhile, it has substantially increased the wealth of billionaires."
Scott writes that she asked a team of advisers to help her plan out her donations, and the result was a list of 384 organizations across the country and in Puerto Rico.
