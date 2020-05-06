PADUCAH -- West Kentucky Community and Technical College recognizes several retiring employees with a video tribute on its college Facebook channel on Wednesday, May 6.
WKCTC says these eight retiring employees have more than 190 years of combined service to the college.
WKCTC President Dr. Anton Reece says the retirements of Biology professor Dr. Felix O. Ajokie, vice president of businesses affairs Susan T. Graves, academic affairs specialist Jill Knight, assistant professor of nursing Rhanda G. Miller, RN, BSN; Spanish professors Carolyn K. Perry, psychology professor Dr. Doug Pruitt, nursing professor and practical nursing program coordinator Claudia R. Stoffel, MSN, RN, CNE; and professor and surgical technology program coordinator Debbie Swain, will be a significant loss to the college.
"Each of these retirees have had careers filled with distinction, achievement and dedication to teaching and learning," Dr. Reece said. "Their work over the years has contributed to our college's exceptional reputation as a top 10 community college. I'm honored to have worked with each and every one of them."
Because of COVID-19, an in-person celebration could not be held to recognize the accomplishments of the year's retirees, so the college produced a tribute video an streamed it on their Facebook page.
WKCTC says the following about the retirees:
- A native of Nigeria, Dr. Akojie has worked at the college for 29 years. He is a veteran Paducah Board of Education member and was named 2003 Teacher of the Year at Paducah Community College (today's WKCTC). He is a graduate of the University of Ife in Nigeria.
- Graves of Paducah joined West Kentucky Technical College (today's WKCTC) as a part-time computer fundamentals instructor in 1993 before becoming a full-time network administrator at the college in 1999. After PCC and WKTC consolidated, Graves was named WKCTC's vice president of business affairs.
- Knight of Hickory joined the college in 1991 after working seven years at Citizens Bank & Trust Co. She was named 2002 PCC Staff Member of the Year and in 2009 received the WKCTC Administrative Staff Award.
- Miller, a 1988 Murray State University graduate, joined WKCTC's faculty as a practical nursing instructor in 1992 after working four years as a registered charge nursing at Murray Calloway County Hospital. She was instrumental in running the practical program's off campus site in Murray for several years.
- Perry, a Miami University and Garvin School of International Management graduate, joined WKCTC faculty in 2005. Coordinator of WKCTC's foreign languages, Perry has also served as the advisor for the college's Hispanic Culture Club, the National Hispanic Honor Society, Delta Sigma Pi and co-advisor of WKCTC's Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society chapter. She received WKCTC's Faculty Award for Excellence in 2019.
- Dr. Pruitt, a Newport Beach, Calif., native, earned an Associate of Arts degree with honors from Valley College in San Bernardino, CA. and a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology with honors from California State University. He also received a Master of Arts degree in experimental psychology from California State University. In 2000, Dr. Pruitt completed a doctorate in experimental psychology from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. He joined Paducah Community College in 2001 as a psychology instructor and has served as the faculty council representative in his division. He was named WKCTC's Teacher of the Year by the student body twice in 2005 and 2014. He received the Phelps Award of Excellence in 2015.
- Stoffel, practical nursing program coordinator, graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Nursing and Bellarmine College. A staff nurse for more than 15 years, Stoffel joined the college's faculty in 1996. In 2011, she received Vanderbilt University School of Nursing President's Award.
- Swain, a 1982 WKTC surgical technology graduate, joined WKCTC full-time in 2002. She maintained certification as a surgical technologist for more than 35 years and in 2017 was honored by the National Board of Surgical Technology & Surgical Assisting for her long-term service as a surgical technologist.
