MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local community college has released a statement after high school students received a text message from a Marine recruiter mentioning the college by name.
Multiple McCracken County High School students received a message from a man named James Ethridge.
It reads "Hello XXXXX, this is James Etheridge I am the Marine Rep that covers WKCTC. I just wanted to see how your semester is going."
We do know that Ethridge is with the Marine Corps. We reached out to West Kentucky Community and Technical College about this. They told us that the Marines bought a list of student contact information.
WKCTC also released a statement that reads reads:
"WKCTC learned today that some area students were receiving text messages from James Etheridge, a Marine Corp recruiter. After contacting him, we were told the Marines purchased a list of student contact information. This information was not provided by the college. Any student who received a message and wants to opt out, may do so by unsubscribing or blocking the caller."