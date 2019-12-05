Marine text WKCTC MCHS

West Kentucky Community and Technical College shared this screenshot of the text message. 

Updated Information

The executive officer for the Marine Corps Recruiting Station in Louisville reached out to Local 6 about a recruiting text message some McCracken County High School students received. 

The text mentioned West Kentucky Community and Technical College, and the school on Thursday released a statement saying the college did not provide the Marines with those students' contact information.

In a message sent to Local 6 on Friday, Capt. Britta Vivaldi with the Louisville recruiting station said:

"My name is Captain Britta Vivaldi and I am the Executive Officer of Recruiting Station Louisville. You spoke with my Commanding Officer, Major Culver, about the information included in one of your articles today. In this article it states that the Marine Recruiter, Staff Sergeant James Etheridge, and the Marine Corps "bought" a list of names of students who attend the Community College, WKCTC. This list was provided by the institution. Recruiters use various methods to identify those who are willing to accept the challenge of becoming a United States Marine. If you would like more information on becoming a Marine, please visit www.marines.com."

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local community college has released a statement after high school students received a text message from a Marine recruiter mentioning the college by name. 

Multiple McCracken County High School students received a message from a man named James Ethridge.

It reads "Hello XXXXX, this is James Etheridge I am the Marine Rep that covers WKCTC. I just wanted to see how your semester is going."

We do know that Ethridge is with the Marine Corps. We reached out to West Kentucky Community and Technical College about this. They told us that the Marines bought a list of student contact information.

WKCTC also released a statement that reads reads:

"WKCTC learned today that some area students were receiving text messages from James Etheridge, a Marine Corp recruiter. After contacting him, we were told the Marines purchased a list of student contact information. This information was not provided by the college. Any student who received a message and wants to opt out, may do so by unsubscribing or blocking the caller."

