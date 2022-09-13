PADUCAH — Southern Illinois ceramicist Craig Rhodes will be displaying his striking work in an exhibition at the Paducah School of Art and Design's Bill Ford Gallery on September 15.
The reception for the exhibition, which WKCTC says is free and open to the public, will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the 2D Graphic Design Building at 905 Harrison Street.
The exhibition, Full Circle-works by Craig Rhodes, will feature Rhodes's distinctive platters, tapestries, and other works in clay, according to a Tuesday release. The works will remain on display through October 20, with the gallery being open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Rhodes will discuss his Full Circle works at a gallery talk on October 13 at 11:30 a.m.
Art School Director Paul Aho expressed Rhodes was "certainly among the most notable" regional artists showcased at the PSAD, and he was proud to showcase his work.
According to the PSAD Rhodes has worked as a full-time potter since 2003, following his lengthy career as a public school teacher. Rhodes has a master's degree in ceramics from Murray State University and has exhibited regionally and nationally since 1975.