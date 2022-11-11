PADUCAH — The Diagnostic Medical Sonography student club at West Kentucky Community and Technical College aims to help students in need for the Thanksgiving holiday with its Sound Off for Hunger Food Drive.
The club is offering a variety of free nondiagnostic ultrasound exams to those who bring a needed food item for WKCTC's food pantry, the Campus Cupboard.
Pantry items can be donated and exams will be performed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in the Allied Health Building Room W105. No appointment is necessary, and walk-ins are welcome.
Pantry items needed include canned foods, toiletries, laundry and dish detergent, paper products and pantry staples, such as peanut butter, jelly and saltine crackers.
Vascular, abdominal and obstetric scans will be performed with a break from 11 a.m. to noon for students to eat lunch.
Volunteers are asked to bring at least one pantry item for entry to the lab. No donation is too small.
Those who volunteer for the exams will be asked to sign a consent form on arrival. For an obstetric scan, the volunteer must already have had a normal ultrasound performed and provide a note from a doctor's office stating permission to be scanned.
For information, contact Kimberly Savage at kimberly.savage@kctcs.edu or Nichole Toon at nichole.toon@kctcs.edu.