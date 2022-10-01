PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College will kick off its Grand Slam Enrollment in October in advance of the beginning of the World Series.
When students register between Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 for the spring 2023 semester at WKCTC, their names will be entered into weekly drawings for a $100 gas card.
Every student who registers during that time is also eligible to win the Grand Slam prizes — $500 toward 2023 spring semester tuition, an Oculus Virtual Reality headset, a $100 gift card and a WKCTC T-shirt. The Grand Slam prizes will be drawn on Nov. 1.
The earlier students register, the more chances they have to win.
Current students should schedule an appointment with their assigned academic adviser to register for spring classes. If any student needs help, visit the advising center in the Anderson Technical Building.
New students can visit the admissions office in the same building or email WKCTCenrollment@kctcs.edu or call 270-534-3435 to enroll.
The advising center and the admissions office is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact Tammy Thompson at 270-534-3215 or email tammy.thompson@kctcs.edu.