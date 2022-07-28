PADUCAH — A new scholarship is available for incoming students to West Kentucky Community and Technical College. It’s called the MacKenzie Scott Opportunities Scholarship, or SOS.
It’s paid for through funds donated by philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott, who gave the college $15 million for various programs back in 2020.
The scholarship is need based, funding up to $2,000 for each student who qualifies for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The money is for tuition, fees and materials.
Some of the requirements include:
Students cannot already have an associate’s degree or higher.
Students must also be younger than 25 years old.
Students must maintain 2.0 or above GPA with at least six credit hours per semester.
Click here for more details about the scholarship and its requirements.