PADUCAH — The vice president of academic affairs at West Kentucky Community and Technical College has resigned after less than three years in the position.
The Paducah community college announced David Heflin's resignation in a news release Friday. He was appointed vice president of academic affairs in July of 2017. Heflin has worked full time at WKCTC in a variety of roles since 2008.
The news release says Heflin handed in his resignation on Jan. 6, "to pursue other opportunities," and his last day as vice president of academic affairs will be Jan. 31.
WKCTC Associate Vice President of Institutional Planning, Research and Effectiveness Renea Akin will serve as interim vice president of academic affairs.
The release says WKCTC will create a search committee to find a new vice president of academic affairs.