PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College has again been named an Aspen Prize Finalist with Distinction, winning $100,000 and recognition as one of the top five community colleges in the nation from the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.
The honor was announced during a virtual ceremony Tuesday afternoon.
WKCTC has previously been honored as Finalist with Distinction in 2011 and 2015, and a general finalist in 2013 and 2021.
The Aspen Institute says the prize is awarded every two years to recognize outstanding institutions from among more than 1,000 community colleges in the United States.
In a news release, the nonprofit institute notes that WKCTC’s graduation and transfer rate in 2018 was 55%, which is 9 percentage points above the national average. The college's graduation rate for federal Pell Grant students was 43%, compared to 25% for community college students across the country. The institute says that, on average, five years after graduating with an associate degree, WKCTC alumni earn $37,000, $10,000 more than all newly hired employees in the county.
“WKCTC plays a crucial role in providing a path to economic opportunity in an area with low college degree attainment," Aspen Prize jury co-chair Freeman Hrabowski said. "In recent years, WKCTC has launched an intensive effort to deepen its relationships with community organizations, an effort that has been effective at drawing people of color to the college and modeling inclusion for the region. The college has long been a proactive leader in rebuilding the local economy and creating paths to good jobs. In recent years it has built exemplary systems for student onboarding, academic planning, and advising.”
The other Finalists with Distinction announced Tuesday are Broward College in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and San Jacinto College in Pasadena, Texas. Amarillo College in Texas was recognized with the Rising Star award. The $1 million Aspen Prize went to San Antonio College in Texas.