PADUCAH — Hospitals nationwide are seeing the nursing shortage reach an all time high, in part because of the pandemic and vaccine requirements. To combat the problem in in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday signed an executive order declaring the shortage in Kentucky an emergency.
There are a couple key elements to the order. Nursing programs will be able to enroll more students, and they can send a list of faculty needed to handle more students to the Board of Nursing, the governor's office and the Council on Postsecondary Education.
West Kentucky Community and Technical College is one of many schools feeling the pressure to keep seats full.
WKCTC Dean of Nursing Shari Gholson says the nursing shortage isn't a new problem.
"The nursing shortage is not a new experience in health care, but COVID has really exasperated where we are," Gholson says.
Local nursing programs like the one at WKCTC are stepping up to make sure they're contributing to the future of nursing. They aren't experiencing a lack of applicants. They have full enrollment within their program, but Gholson says some students are withdrawing from the program because of its requirements like the COVID-19 vaccine.
"That requirement has changed the minds of some students going into healthcare," Gholson says.
If students finish the program, there are plenty of jobs available for them to fill.
"All of our graduates are employed within three to six months once they graduate. Honestly, if they're looking for a job at the point of graduation, they have one," Gholson says.
WKCTC has an endowment fund to help with the cost of going into the health care field. The endowment was created months ago to prepare for a shortage. Gholson says they're constantly looking to the future.
"We had a meeting today looking at ways we can increase enrollment, looking of course at the concerns or restrictions we have with physical space, number of faculty student ratios. Looking at at within those limits what we can we do immediately," Gholson says.
Hospitals are also partnering with colleges to help with funding. Levi Loverkamp with Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital says it's a partnership.
"We're in conversation with a couple different local colleges on how we can increase that capacity. The colleges going at this alone, it has been, and will have to continue to be a partnership between the health systems and the educational institutions," said Loverkamp.