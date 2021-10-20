PADUCAH — West Kentucky Community and Technical College has kicked off a fundraiser for an endowment to support its health care education programs.
WKCTC's charitable foundation, the Paducah Junior College Foundation, kicked off the public phase of a $3 million endowment campaign called HealthCare COUNTS on Tuesday with about 50 college supporters, employees and community members in the lobby of the college's Allied Health Building.
The campaign will fund a Health Care Education-to-Work Endowment for WKCTC's health care education programs, the college says. The campaign will continue until October of next year.
Paducah Junior College Executive Director Lee Emmons said the foundation has already raised 60% of its $3 million goal, because of individuals who have already responded to the campaign and some of the funding philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated to WKCTC last year. During the public phase of the campaign, the foundation is working to raise $1.8 million.
WKCTC says naming opportunities are available to campaign donors that offer a way to honor a loved one, bring attention to a business or to show a commitment to quality health care and health care education in Paducah.
The college says the PJC Foundation will match every dollar raised between now and October 2022 up to $1 million. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System also provides matching funds for specific major gifts.
WKCTC says Lee informed attendees at the kickoff event that everyone who gives $1,000 or more will be recognized on a donor wall in the Allied Health Building entryway. "I hope we have two walls. And every gift of any amount counts,” Lee said.
Citing Kentucky labor reports, WKCTC says there are 30,000 open positions for registered nurses across Kentucky, 8,000 openings for licensed practical nurses and at least 26,000 openings for allied health professionals, such as dental assistants, diagnostic medical sonographers, medical laboratory technicians, physical therapy assistants, radiographers, surgical technologists and pharmacy technologists.
Lee said WKCTCS nursing and allied health program graduates typically have 100% job placement, and the campaign and the Education-to-Work Endowment will help ensure that health care education continues to meet workforce needs.
To contribute to the HealthCare COUNTS and the Healthcare-to-Work Endowment Fund, contact Lee Emmons at lee.emmons@kctcs.edu or 270-534-3084.