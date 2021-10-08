stem for girls blue background.jpg

PADUCAH — Parents, do you have a daughter who loves learning about science, technology, engineering and math? West Kentucky Community and Technical College says registration is open for its STEM 4 Girls Conference. 

The free conference for girls in fifth-grade through high school will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the college's Emerging Technology Center. 

Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger.jpg

Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger

WKCTC says retired NASA astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger will join the event virtually as a guest speaker. She's also a former educator and member of the National Challenger Board.

In 2010, Metcalf-Lindenburger was a mission specialist on the crew of STS-131 and logged more than 362 hours in space. 

To get there, first she was selected by NASA as a mission specialist in May 2004. Them in February 2006, she completed astronaut candidate training, including scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in shuttle and International Space Station systems, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training.

Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger ISS.jpg

This 2010 photo shows, clockwise from the lower left, NASA astronauts Tracy Caldwell Dyson, Expedition 23 flight engineer; NASA astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Naoko Yamazaki and NASA astronaut Stephanie Wilson, all STS-131 mission specialists.

"We are excited to again be offering this program to inspire our local girls," Challenger Learning Center at Paducah Director Mellisa Duncan said in a statement Friday. "This is an opportunity for them to learn in a fun, educational environment, and hear from an amazing speaker."

WKCTC says girls who participate will each get a snack dinner bag at check-in, and students will have a chance to win door prizes at the end of the event.

Preregistration is required to attend the event. To register, visit paducahchamber.org, or call 270-443-1746. 

Masks are required to attend this free event. 