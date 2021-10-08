PADUCAH — Parents, do you have a daughter who loves learning about science, technology, engineering and math? West Kentucky Community and Technical College says registration is open for its STEM 4 Girls Conference.
The free conference for girls in fifth-grade through high school will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the college's Emerging Technology Center.
WKCTC says retired NASA astronaut Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger will join the event virtually as a guest speaker. She's also a former educator and member of the National Challenger Board.
In 2010, Metcalf-Lindenburger was a mission specialist on the crew of STS-131 and logged more than 362 hours in space.
To get there, first she was selected by NASA as a mission specialist in May 2004. Them in February 2006, she completed astronaut candidate training, including scientific and technical briefings, intensive instruction in shuttle and International Space Station systems, physiological training, T-38 flight training and water and wilderness survival training.
"We are excited to again be offering this program to inspire our local girls," Challenger Learning Center at Paducah Director Mellisa Duncan said in a statement Friday. "This is an opportunity for them to learn in a fun, educational environment, and hear from an amazing speaker."
WKCTC says girls who participate will each get a snack dinner bag at check-in, and students will have a chance to win door prizes at the end of the event.
Preregistration is required to attend the event. To register, visit paducahchamber.org, or call 270-443-1746.
Masks are required to attend this free event.