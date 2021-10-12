MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– The West Kentucky Educational Cooperative (WKEC) - Adult Education Department has established a drawing for anyone who completes their GED from now until Dec. 10 at a WKEC Adult Learning Center.
The winner of the drawing will receive $500. The rules are as follows:
- Contestant must complete GED on or by December 10, 2021
- Must be completed in one of the county adult education centers listed below
- Must be 18 years or older
- Must be a Kentucky resident and have a valid state ID.
The ten counties in the WKEC Adult Education Department include Ballard, Calloway, Crittenden, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, Union, and Webster. Each county has its own Adult Education Learning Center where you can qualify for your GED.
If you are interested in receiving your GED from the WKEC Adult Education Department, click the link here.