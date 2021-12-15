MAYFIELD, KY — As of Wednesday evening, West Kentucky Rural Electric says about 400 homes, farms and businesses it serves remain without power. That's down from about 28,000 customers who were without power after an EF-4 tornado plowed through the area Friday night.
WKRECC says the outages that remain are in locations that were along the path of that tornado.
RELATED: NWS finds 'massive impacts' of EF-4 tornado in west Kentucky
The utility cooperative notes that heavy rain and wind are in the forecast for Thursday, and warns that those conditions could cause trees and tree limbs weakened by last weekend's storms to fall. If that happens, it could create new outages. The company asks customers to call its customer service line at 1-877-495-7322 to report outages. To make a report, dial that number, choose option 1 and record your message.
WKRECC is also warning customers to be alert for scams at this time. "If you receive a call demanding payment and threatening to disconnect your service, don’t be a victim!" the company warns in a news release. WKRECC says disconnections for nonpayment are temporarily suspended, and it will announce when they resume.
The company says its Mayfield office is expected to reopen on Monday, Dec. 20. It's Murray and Benton offices are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Additionally, all three payment kiosks are working.