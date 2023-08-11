PADUCAH — The Western Kentucky University Board of Regents approved a Code of Editorial Integrity of Public Media during its quarterly meeting on Friday.
WKU obtains the license for both WKU Public Radio and WKU PBS, and Friday's vote highlights the university's focus on press freedom. WKU's President Timothy Caboni spoke with WKU Public Radio about the vote.
"As president, what I want everyone to understand is that it also has complete autonomy to ask any questions it wants to ask, pursue any stories it wants to pursue, without any interference from the institution, its leadership, or its PR program," Caboni told the radio station.
The vote comes amid WPSD Local 6's ongoing investigation of Murray State University. A monthslong investigation uncovered activity showing undue pressure and influence by the university's highest ranking members on departments, individuals, WKMS Radio, its leadership and employees, as well as inquiries from radio reporters working on stories.
WKYU's story notes that the university and radio station have clashed over the station's investigative reporting, linking back to WPSD's coverage.
WPSD contacted Murray State University on Friday for comment on the vote by the WKU Board of Regents. We specifically asked if MSU President Robert 'Bob' Jackson would support the same position as WKU's president and the board of regents. No one from Murray State has replied to our request for comment.
To read all of WPSD Local 6's reporting about Murray State University and WKMS Radio, a National Public Radio affiliated station operated by MSU, click here.