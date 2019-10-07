Watch again

LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES, KY — Red wolves dominated the southern ecosystem 150 years ago, including in Kentucky. Now, there are only two red wolves living in the state at Land Between the Lakes.

Oct. 5-11 is Wolf Week at Woodlands Nature Station at Land Between the Lakes to educate the public about the endangered animals and steps being taken to repopulate the species.

Lead Naturalist John Pollpeter said the red wolf is one of the first endangered species on the very first endangered species list in 1969.

He and his staff feed and keep their two red wolves at Woodlands Nature Station healthy.

"Both of our wolves are kind of older, and we have a 12-year-old female and our male wolf who is just a little bit younger than her," said Pollpeter. "They are scheduled possibly to breed this year, but because of their age, we do not know if that will happen."

The growing human population and competition with coyotes have practically eliminated red wolves' chances of having a home in Kentucky.

Red wolves are predators. Naturalists said, like any other predator, they are essential to our ecosystem.

Pollpeter said there are only 35 red wolves in the wild. They are in eastern North Carolina and an island in Florida, and their presence has helped the sea turtle population. "What they found is that the population of sea turtles increased, when red wolves were introduced, because they helped to control the raccoons," Pollpeter said.

Pollpeter said with Wolf Week, the Woodlands Nature Station staff hopes to educate people, spread awareness, and continue receiving support in the mission to increase the animal's population.

Naturalists said their hope is for the female and male to mate. If they have pups, the babies will be sent to nature centers and zoos to create their own packs.

There are around 250 red wolves in the world.

LBL's male red wolf is Jasper. The Woodlands Nature Station is holding a vote to name the female.

If you would like to vote for her name, see activities for Wolf Week, or learn how you can help the red wolf, visit the Woodlands Nature Station Facebook page.