GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Sheriff's deputies have arrested a 61-year-old woman accused of an armed robbery at a Dollar General in Graves County, Kentucky.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says Ruby May Turner of Mayfield is accused of robbing the store on Dec. 31. Investigators say the woman allegedly went into the store that night armed with a pistol and demanded money from store employees.
In a news release about the arrest, the sheriff's office says the robbery suspect, who was wearing a partial mask, walked away from the store after the robbery, but investigators believed she may have had a vehicle nearby.
The sheriff's office says investigators identified Turner as the suspect through a forensic examination of electronic records. The results of that examination came in to the sheriff's office on Thursday, the law enforcement agency says.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for Turner's home Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office says investigators found the gun Turner allegedly used during the robbery in her home, and Turner was arrested on a charge of first-degree robbery.