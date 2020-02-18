PADUCAH — An Illinois woman was arrested in Paducah on multiple charges after police say she fought with officers who had tried to stop her because she was suspected of shoplifting.
Employees at the Walmart on Hinkleville Road told officers the woman was trying to leave the store with items she hadn't bought, the Paducah Police Department says in a news release.
The release says officers told the woman to stop outside the store, and she allegedly started yelling before running back into the Walmart.
Once inside, police say the woman — 39-year-old Wendy Sue Roeder of Cypress, Illinois — fought with officers in the foyer, just inside the doors.
The release says Roeder was handcuffed, and officers found that she had a pipe containing "suspected marijuana." The release says Roeder's purse contained a second pipe and a small amount of marijuana. Roeder was arrested and taken to jail. Police claim when Roeder was taken out of the police cruiser at the jail, they found a substance believed to be methamphetamine on the seat. The release says Roeder had a plastic container in her hand, and that she told officers the container held meth.
Roeder is charged with misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of less than $500, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of meth.