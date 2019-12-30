PADUCAH — A woman was arrested after police say she fired a gun into the pavement near a home in Paducah over the weekend.
The incident happened around 11:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Helen Street in Paducah.
Rebecca Dowell, 49, is accused of firing a pistol into the pavement near a home on Helen Street during an argument before leaving the scene in a truck, Paducah Police Department says in a news release sent Monday. Police say two witnesses described what happened, one of whom told officers Dowell was the person who fired the gun.
The release says multiple people were inside the nearby home when the gun was fired, including a 7-year-old child.
Witnesses described the truck to investigators, and an officer spotted the vehicle at a gas station on Cairo Road. The release says the officer spoke with Dowell, and he saw a pistol on the floorboard of the truck. Dowell was arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
The release says Dowell has denied that she was at the location on Helen Street where the incident is alleged to have happened.