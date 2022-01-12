CARLISLE COUNTY, KY — The Carlisle County Sheriff's Office says a woman accused of giving marijuana and alcohol to two minors was arrested Tuesday.
The sheriff's office says its investigation began when the Carlisle County School District contacted investigators regarding a threat the woman allegedly made against a student. Investigators later learned that there was no threat, and the report was the result of a miscommunication between a student and a staff member.
However, the investigation into that report led authorities to charge the woman — 34-year-old Christin Cole — with multiple criminal charges regarding other alleged offenses.
The sheriff's office says while the threat allegation was still being investigated, a deputy was driving to Cole's home when he spotted her stopped in a vehicle at the intersection of US 121 and 307. The deputy pulled Cole over. During the traffic stop, the deputy discovered Cole was possibly under the influence of alcohol and other intoxicating substances, the sheriff's office says. The deputy conducted a DUI investigation, and Cole was arrested.
Sheriff Will Gilbert interviewed three students in connection to the threat investigation, and learned about the miscommunication between the student and school staff member. However, the sheriff's office says those interviews also uncovered evidence of other illegal activities that allegedly happened at Cole's home. The sheriff's office says she is now accused of giving marijuana and alcohol to a 14 year old and to a 12 year old. The sheriff's office obtained and carried out a search warrant of her home on County Road 1024 in the Cunningham community.
Cole was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.