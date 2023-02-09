WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week.
The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday.
She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
Beasley was stabbed to death on Dec. 5, 2020.
The state's attorney says Bevely called police, claiming she saw a man leave the scene where Beasley was found.
However, investigators found no evidence of another person on the scene.