PADUCAH — A 58-year-old woman was arrested after Paducah police say she neglected an 80-year-old woman in her care and exploited her financially.
Marina E. Martin was arrested Tuesday on a charge of knowingly abusing/neglecting an adult and knowingly exploiting an adult for more than $300.
The Paducah Police Department says its investigation began after a neighbor found the 80-year-old woman in need of medical care and called 911. The woman was taken to a local hospital and treated for malnourishment and skin deterioration, the police department says in a news release.
According to police, Martin was responsible for caring for the woman and her finances, which she also allegedly neglected. Police say Martin spent about $4,000 of the woman's money on "non-essential items" rather than on the woman's rent and care.
Martin was arrested around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and jailed in the McCracken County Jail. Police say the 80-year-old woman is recovering in a convalescent center.