GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A 66-year-old woman faces a drug trafficking charge in Graves County after investigators say a search of her home uncovered a variety of prescription narcotics and pain medications.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office says it obtained a search warrant after receiving complaints alleging that the woman — 66-year-old Ava Nell Davis — was trafficking drugs out of her home in the 400 block of Kentucky 1241.
Investigators carried out the warrant around 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the sheriff's office says they found multiple dosage units of the prescription narcotic Lortab and the prescription nerve pain medication Gabapentin, as well as strips and pills of Suboxone, a prescription meant to treat opioid dependence that contains an opioid and naloxone.
Investigators also found and seized 15 food stamp cards. The sheriff's office alleges that Davis was accepting food stamps as payment for drugs.
The sheriff's office says the search also uncovered more than $7,000 cash, some counterfeit money and a loaded handgun.
Davis was arrested and charged with second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third degree possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of a government benefit card, criminal possession of a forged instrument and have a prescription not in its proper container. She was jailed in the Ballard County Jail.