PADUCAH — A woman was arrested Sunday night after police say she stabbed her boyfriend after he refused to take her to a fast food restaurant.
When officers responded to a home on Goodman Street around 11:05 p.m., the police department says they found the victim walking away from the home. The man told officers that his girlfriend had stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
The Paducah Police Department says the victim was sleeping when 23-year-old Emily Darnell woke him up and asked him to take her to the restaurant. He told police he said no, and went upstairs to get away from her. But, the victim said Darnell followed him, so he went back downstairs. There, investigators claim, Darnell grabbed the knife and stabbed the man.
Police say Darnell stabbed the man in his right shoulder and his left arm and wrist.
An ambulance took the man to Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital, and Darnell was arrested on a charge of second-degree assault/domestic violence and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.