Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM...CAIRO .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL OVER THE LOWER OHIO RIVER BASIN HAS CAUSED RIVER LEVELS TO RISE. MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT PADUCAH WHILE MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AT OLMSTED AND CAIRO. THESE POINTS ARE FORECAST TO CREST OVER THE WEEKEND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL THURSDAY JANUARY 23. * AT 7:00 PM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 39.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 41.9 FEET BY EARLY MONDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THURSDAY MORNING, JANUARY 23RD. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&