MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A woman charged with stealing from a McCracken County business, has been suspended from her position on an veterans organization's board.
Marie McGruder was arrested Monday on theft charges.
She was accused of using a company credit card while an employee at Four Rivers Harley Davidson to buy things for herself.
She allegedly spent about $40,000 on things such as vacations, groceries, pet supplies, and electronics.
On Tuesday, ProjectDieHard in Paducah said they were suspended McGruder from their board.
They say McGruder joined the board in 2018 to be a business advisor. At no time did she have access to the organization's funds.
Founder Brian Gibson says McGruder will be suspended until the outcome of all legal and civil matters are concluded.
ProjectDieHard is an organization working to bring public awareness to veteran suicide and also assists veterans.
