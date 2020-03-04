PADUCAH — A woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Paducah business she worked for has been arrested in Paducah, police say.
Leigh Ann Moss was arrested Tuesday afternoon, a Paducah Police Department news release says. Moss is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from Harbor Freight Tools in Paducah, where she worked.
The release says Moss allegedly took the money over time, between July 2019 and the day she was arrested. Police claim Moss admitted to taking $500 from the store.
Moss was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony theft by deception of $10,000 or more. She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.