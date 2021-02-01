GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A woman was arrested Monday in Cherokee, Iowa, after she allegedly sent a threatening message to the Kentucky State Police mobile app.
KSP says an anonymous bomb threat was sent Sunday night, claiming KSP Post 1 in Hickory as the intended target. State police say Post 1 was searched extensively, and no explosives were found. Using IP records and cell provider data, KSP says detectives identified 21-year-old Keely J. Bennett as the person who sent the threat.
An arrest warrant was issued for Bennett Monday, and she was arrested without incident by the Cherokee Police Department Monday evening.
KSP says Bennett is awaiting extradition to Kentucky, where she faces a charge of first-degree terroristic threatening, which is a class C felony.