MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman faces methamphetamine trafficking charges after the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a search of her home uncovered more than 21 grams of crystal meth.
Detectives located the woman's vehicle, which the sheriff's office says was "believed to be involved in illegal drug activity" — at a gas station at 8th Street and Park Avenue in Paducah Friday. They began to investigate the vehicle, and a sheriff's office K-9 was brought in. In a news release, the sheriff's office says the dog alerted to "the odor of illegal narcotics coming from the vehicle."
Detectives found the driver, 44-year-old Heidi Wilson, inside the gas station. She was searched, and the sheriff's office says detectives found a glass smoking pipe and a bag with "suspected drug residue."
During the investigation, detectives and Kentucky Probation and Parole officers searched Wilson's home on Boyd Street in Paducah. That's where the sheriff's office says investigators found the meth, along with a digital scale.
Wilson was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail on charges of methamphetamine trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.